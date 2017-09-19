Woman pushing walker hit by BMW

SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old pedestrian was injured but expected to survive after she was struck by a car in North Park, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of University Avenue near Louisiana Street, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was crossing University Avenue “dressed in dark clothing and pushing a walker,” Buttle said. She suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by a 60-year-old man driving westbound in a 2000 BMW Z3 coupe.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital and SDPD traffic division officers were investigating the crash, Buttle said. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.