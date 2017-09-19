Dozens dead after powerful earthquake strikes Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Dozens of people were killed in a magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck the central Mexican state of Puebla, the Governor of Morelos tweeted.

The powerful earthquake rattled Mexico City Tuesday morning, damaging buildings and causing panic among the megalopolis’ 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey set the preliminary magnitude at 7.1. Its center was about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Mexican media outlets showed collapsed facades and streets filled with rubble, but the extent of damage was not immediately clear. It’s also not yet known how many were injured, but video showed people scrambling to rescue people from a collapsed building.

Mexico City airport suspended operations after the quake, the Associated Press reported. It was unclear if the airport sustained any damage or whether people were trapped inside.

Adrian Wilson, a photographer from New York City, was eating in the capital when he felt the earthquake.

“I was having lunch when the floor gently rocked as if a big truck went by,” Wilson said. “It then amplified in waves and the whole room started shaking. The building is from the 1930s and just survived a big earthquake, so I knew I would be OK.”

President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted, “I have called a meeting for the National Emergency Committee to evaluate the situation and to coordinate any actions. Plan MX has been activated.”

The leader said he was “on (a) flight to Oaxaca. I immediately will return to Mexico City to address the situation caused by the earthquake.”

The Mexican president also asked residents to avoid driving to allow emergency vehicles to pass.

On this same date in 1985, an 8.0 earthquake struck Mexico City and killed more than 5,000 people. Drills were held earlier Tuesday in observance of the anniversary.

The quake comes less than two weeks after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit Mexico and left nearly 100 people dead.

