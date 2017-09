ENCINITAS, Calif. — The body of an apparent drowning victim was found in a hot tub at a coastal North County home Tuesday.

The fatality in the 300 block of Fulvia Street in Encinitas was reported about 9:15 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Glisson said.

The deceased man’s name was withheld pending family notification, and further detail on the circumstances of his death were not immediately available.