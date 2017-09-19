Flights to, from Mexico City impacted following earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A powerful earthquake in Mexico led to the cancellation of many flights to and from Mexico City Tuesday, which meant a change of plans for a lot of airline passengers.

Fernando Jimenez said his flight from Tijuana to Mexico City was canceled, then rescheduled. But he and his travel partner ultimately decided to bail on their trip.

"We were going on vacation. I had some business as well," Jimenez said. "We can reschedule everything else and be prudent, and we're not supposed to be there right now. I think that it's better that first responders and everyone can do whatever they need to do and us just stay home."

Others waiting to return home from Mexico felt the quake while sitting in an airport.

"We were in Morelia," Dimas Diaz said. "We could see the building shake a little bit...Our bench shaking."

And others were in the air when the 7.1-magnitude quake hit and found out about the devastating news after they touched down.

"Mexico City, I do have family, but unfortunately I haven't called them since I just heard about it," Joel Hernandez said.

Many flights to and from Mexico City were also delayed.

"They're just going to help each other and everything is going to be fine. Sadly, we lost a lot of people and I think we're going to learn even more from it," Jimenez said.