Firefighters rescue kitten lodged in Lexus during 100-mile trip

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – San Miguel firefighters rescued a tiny kitten lodged in the engine of a Lexus during a 100-mile drive through Southern California.

Adrienne Koroly said he heard a kitten meowing under his car after he drove from his home in Morena Valley to his parent’s home in Spring Valley on Saturday. He believes the cat climbed into the engine area before his trip.

For three days, he and his parents tried to coax the cat out of the car. Having no luck, Koroly went to San Miguel Fire Station 15 and asked for help.

Firefighters could see that the cat was lodged under the engine compartment of the Lexus and used airbags to lift the vehicle and disassemble parts of the car.

Then, they climbed under the car to rescue the tiny gray, white and black feral kitten, which was greasy from its ride to Spring Valley.

San Diego County Animal Services gave the kitten, which firefighters named ‘Lexus,’ a clean bill of health and a next door neighbor adopted the rescued feline!