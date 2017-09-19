Family of woman killed in SR-54 crash wants to speak to good Samaritans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A family is searching for the people who stopped to help a young woman who died in an early morning rollover crash along state Route 54.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday in Paradise Hills area. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Raeann Moreno-Cruz, was thrown from a silver Toyota Tundra.

An off-duty service member along with several other witnesses stopped to help the woman until paramedics arrived. Moreno-Cruz was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Video of the aftermath shows good Samaritans surround Moreno-Cruz.

On Tuesday, the mourning family said they would like the public's help in finding those good Samaritans who were with her in her final moments.

“We don’t know the exact story. Off-duty officers, off-duty civilians and some military guys that helped her at the scene,” said the victim’s aunt Melanie Arzaga. “We just want to say thank you to the six to seven people in the picture. Thank them for being there for her and comforting her.”

“I thank everyone who stood by her side when she was scared,” said the victim’s sister Mariah Flores.

The family hopes meeting them will give them some closure and peace.

“We just want to hear if she was conscious or if she said any last words or if there was any last I love you," said the victim's brother Michael Arzaga. "If there was one last word, we just want to know anything because we weren’t there and they were."

Anyone with information about the people who stopped to help, the family would love to hear from you. Contact Melanie Arzaga at melaniearzaga@yahoo.com.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help raise money for her funeral services.