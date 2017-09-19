1 injured in PB apartment fire

SAN DIEGO – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a Pacific Beach apartment Tuesday morning.

Several 911 callers reported flames and smoke coming from a third-floor bedroom window just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the apartment complex at 2051 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The first crews to arrive on scene requested a second alarm to help battle the flames.

At least eight fire trucks, a chopper and an ambulance were called to the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 18 minutes . The flames were doused quickly enough that just one apartment sustained damage from flames — two bedrooms were burned — while an adjacent unit was damaged by smoke.

“They were able to jump on it quickly enough to not spread,” Munoz said.

Paramedics took one person to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist one person.