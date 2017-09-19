City expected to approve $12.5M settlement in crash that killed baby, injured dad

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is expected Tuesday to formally approve a $12.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a family that contends dangerous driving conditions led to a roadway accident that killed a baby and injured her father.

The litigation stemmed from a March 2, 2015, crash at Catalina Boulevard and Cannon Street. Police said David Allen Hoban told them his view was obstructed by foliage as he entered the intersection and struck a man who was pushing his 7-month-old daughter in a stroller around 6:30 a.m.

Juniper Aavang was fatally injured and her father, John Aavang, suffered serious head injuries. Police said the Aavang family was visiting from Illinois.

The family’s attorney, Robert Hamparyan, said the city was aware of the obstruction after having received complaints from residents in the area.

Defendants also included property owners John and Helia Reis and the Point Loma Woods Property Owners’ Association.

The parties reached a tentative settlement in April in which the Aavangs will receive a total of $18 million from all defendants combined. The City Council gave initial blessing to its portion of the agreement in closed session in May.