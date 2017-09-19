Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Chula Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A police officer was stabbed in Chula VistaTuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 700 block of Monterey Avenue after reports of a disturbance between neighbors, Lt. Dan Peak said.

When police arrived, a male charged at an officer with a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect.

The suspect ran back into the home, where he was given CPR before he was taken to a hospital.

The officer was taken to another hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

This is a developing story.