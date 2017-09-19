2 SDSU students robbed at gunpoint near campus

SAN DIEGO — Police sought public help Tuesday to identify a pair of suspects who robbed two San Diego State University Students at gunpoint just blocks from campus.

The students were walking about 1:35 a.m. Monday at Campanile Drive and Dorothy Drive when two men approached and demanded their belongings, according to the SDSU Police Department. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The victims complied with the demands and were not injured, according to police, who said the suspects fled in a white, four-door car heading north on Campanile Drive toward Montezuma Road.

Both suspects were described as roughly 170-pound black men, one about 5- foot-7 and the other about 5-foot-10. They both wore dark hooded sweatshirts, saggy pants and sneakers.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the robbery, but university police released information as part of a community safety notification.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.