Woman killed after being hit in crosswalk ID’d

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A woman who died after she was struck by an SUV in an Encinitas crosswalk was identified Monday as Carmen M. Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 61, of Encinitas died at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla about two hours after the crash, which was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Balour Drive, according to the the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

She was crossing Encinitas Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when an SUV drove around another vehicle that had stopped for Gonzalez and struck her, San Diego County sheriff’s deputy Oscar Butler said.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Butler said. It wasn’t immediately clear if she was cited.