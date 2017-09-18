Trial starts for woman accused of killing daughter, husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday, but a defense attorney told a San Diego jury that the husband fired the shot that killed the teenager before the defendant shot him dead.

In her opening statement in the trial of 60-year-old Regina Johnson, Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney alleged that Johnson ambushed her daughter, Aaliyah, shooting her in the back of the head as she got dressed, then ambushed 56-year-old Reuben Johnson as he came into their daughter's bedroom. He was shot in the side, then the head.

"Aaliyah was caught completely by surprise,'' the prosecutor said. "Her mother came up behind her and executed her. Reuben Johnson was ambushed just like his daughter.''

Rooney said the crime occurred behind closed doors in the family's condominium in the 7200 block of Navajo Road on May 30, 2012.

"(There was) no one there to stop the defendant from executing her plan,'' the prosecutor told the jury.

Rooney said Regina Johnson didn't call police and stayed with the decomposing bodies until concerned family members from Washington state made an emergency call for authorities to check on the family three days later.

The prosecutor said the defendant's DNA was "all over the gun,'' which was found next to her husband's head, and her fingerprints were also found on the gun's magazine.