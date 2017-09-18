Sprouts to hire 150 employees for new Clairemont location
SAN DIEGO — Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to hire 150 employees when it opens its new store in the Clairemont neighborhood this fall.
The grocery chain will host walk-in interviews twice this week at the Four Points Sheraton located at 8110 Aero Drive:
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 21 from 8–11:30 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.
Their are currently openings in the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments. Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume.
The store is scheduled to open Oct. 25, 2017.
32.794316 -117.192429