Sprouts to hire 150 employees for new Clairemont location

SAN DIEGO — Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to hire 150 employees when it opens its new store in the Clairemont neighborhood this fall.

The grocery chain will host walk-in interviews twice this week at the Four Points Sheraton located at 8110 Aero Drive:

Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 from 8–11:30 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.

Their are currently openings in the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments. Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

The store is scheduled to open Oct. 25, 2017.

