SDSU student identified as woman killed on I-8

SAN DIEGO – Authorities released the name Monday of a San Diego State University student who was fatally struck by a car while apparently trying to walk across Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.
Jasmine Madarang, 20, entered the lanes of the freeway from the north near Waring Road and was hit by a westbound vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol. She died at the scene.
Madarang had been reported missing by friends earlier in the evening after attending a fraternity tailgate party prior to an SDSU football game at Qualcomm Stadium, according to the Daily Aztec campus newspaper.
Officers worked to divert traffic from lanes 1, 2 and 3 to investigate the crash, the CHP said.
No further information was available, including the number of vehicles involved in the crash.
Friends of Madarang posted their condolences on social media.
“I can’t say goodbye to you Jasmine…not like this…..please come back,” Ashton Collins said.
“Angel in Heaven you will be missed sweet heart,” Grizelda Fernandez said.