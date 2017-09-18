Off-duty Yuma police officer arrested in San Diego for sexual assault

SAN DIEGO – An off-duty Yuma police officer was arrested in San Diego Friday on sexual assault charges.

San Diego police officers responded to a sexual assault call in the 4700 block of Marlborough Dr. at 4:23 a.m. and arrested 33-year-old Jared Elkins. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail, but he has since been released, a jail clerk said.

Authorities have released no details about the alleged crime.

“This investigation is still ongoing.” SDPD public-affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

Elkins has been a police officer with the Yuma Police Department for seven years. The department said Monday Elkins will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the resolution of the case.