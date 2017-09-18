Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- We’ve got a warning for those of you with a problem with speeding tickets: Don’t buy the new Honda Civic Type R.

The new Honda drives like a race car and might be trouble if you don’t know how to handle it.

It initially looks like an extra-styled Honda Civic, but it packs 306 horsepower under the hood and the record for the fastest time for a front wheel drive car to go around Germany’s Nurburgring.

Knowing that I might not keep to the speed limit, I tested out the new Honda at the Ridge Motorsports Park in Union, Washington.

Front-wheel drive allows the car to be lower to the ground, with an outstanding center of gravity.

It doesn't only drive like a race car, it looks like a racecar with a carbon fiber ESQ spoiler.

Just one color is available for the interior, with black and red seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a unique race serial number.

Available in five colors, the Honda Civic Type R starts at just under $35,000 and the best fuel economy you’ll get is 28 miles a gallon on the highway.