Local congressmen launch bipartisan plan to clean up Tijuana River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two San Diego congressmen who seldom see eye to eye have joined forces to introduce a bipartisan bill to clean up the polluted Tijuana River Valley.

Representatives Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) and Darrell Issa (R-Vista) worked together to draft the Tijuana River Valley Comprehensive Protection and Rehabilitation Act of 2017. They say the bill would rehabilitate and protect the valley and eventually stop the flow of sewage and trash from Tijuana into San Diego County.

Sewage spills from Tijuana flow down the valley several times a year, contaminating coastal waters from Imperial Beach to Coronado, prompting beach closures. The city of San Diego has declared an ongoing state of emergency in the valley due to the repeated spills.

The congressmen plan to discuss the details of their plan and tour the Tijuana River Monday morning. FOX 5 has a news crew at the event and will have the details of the plan as they become available.