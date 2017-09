SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Ground and airborne crews are working to extinguish about a half-dozen small vegetation fires along state Route 79, east of Palomar Mountain in the Sunshine Summit area of northern San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

The largest of the blazes, which are burning between Chihuahua Valley Road and Woodridge Lane, has scorched about an acre, the state agency reports.

It’s not immediately clear what sparked the fires, which are posing no reported structural threats.