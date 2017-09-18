Crews rescue driver from mangled car

EL CAJON, Calif. – Two drivers were injured in chain-reaction crash on state Route 125 near Navajo Road Monday morning.

The driver of a Hyundai rear-ended a stopped Toyota on the off-ramp at Grossmont College Drive, sending the car careening back onto the freeway where it was then struck by a Chevy Impala, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

The 49-year-old driver of the Chevy Impala was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the Toyota had to be rescued by firefighters from her mangled car. She was also taken to Sharp Memorial with moderate to major injuries.

The 25-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed for about an hour and reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities don’t think alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.