Amber Alert canceled after abducted girl found safe in Temecula, cops say

TEMECULA, Calif. — An Amber Alert issued early Monday morning for a 5-year-old abducted from Lemoore was canceled around 4:30 a.m. after the girl was found safe in Temecula, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Aaliyah Gomez was taken Sunday by 32-year-old Julio Gomez and the two were believed to be traveling toward the Mexico border.

The two were traveling in a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and Gomez was considered armed and dangerous.

CHP said the girl was found safe, but didn’t release further details.

Investigators did not release information on any relationship between the two.

Lemoore is located about 30 miles south of Fresno.