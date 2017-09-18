× 3 dead, several critically injured when buses crash in NYC

QUEENS, NY — Three people are dead and several others are in critical condition after a “very serious” collision involving two buses in Queens Monday morning.

A city bus and private charter bus collided at Main Street and Northern Boulevard, causing one of the buses to crash into a building and catch fire, PIX11 reported. The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m., FDNY said.

One person was found dead at the scene, FDNY assistant chief Michael Fitton said at a news conference.

Two more were pronounced dead at the hospital, with one dying upon arrival, police sources said.

Officials warned additional bodies may be recovered once the buses are moved.

At least 15 other people are injured, Fitton said. Multiple people are in critical condition, with officials saying seven were critical before two were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is considered “very serious,” and is causing “heavy traffic delays,” police tweeted.

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a building at the scene of the crash, FDNY tweeted.

There is a “heavy presence of emergency personnel” in the area, NYC’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted. Images of the scene also showed an apparent triage center.