Westbound Interstate 8 shut down temporarily due to truck fire

EL CAJON – A burning truck caused westbound Interstate 8 to be shut down in El Cajon for more than an hour Sunday.

All lanes of westbound I-8 were closed between 2nd Street and Mollison Avenue, starting at around 8:30 a.m. as crews battled the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers said which charred and melted the frame of the trailer,

Only the right two lanes of the freeway were closed as of 10:30 a.m., as crews worked to clear the scene, the CHP said.

The department did not have any details about what caused the fire, if a crash was involved, or if anyone was hurt.