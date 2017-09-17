‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ wins Emmy for drama series; ‘Veep’ wins for comedy series

LOS ANGELES – Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy for outstanding drama series. Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 thriller, Hulu’s victory with the “Handmaid’s Tale” is a huge win for the streaming service.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, aired Sunday on CBS.

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding drama series