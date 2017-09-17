‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ wins Emmy for drama series; ‘Veep’ wins for comedy series

LOS ANGELES – Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy for outstanding drama series. Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 thriller, Hulu’s victory with the “Handmaid’s Tale” is a huge win for the streaming service.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, aired Sunday on CBS.

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding drama series

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
  • “House of Cards”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “This Is Us”
  • “Westworld”

    Outstanding comedy series

  • “Atlanta”
  • “Black-ish”
  • “Master of None”
  • “Modern Family”
  • “Silicon Valley”
  • “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • “Veep” *WINNER

    Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” *WINNER
  • Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
  • Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
  • Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

    Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
  • Keri Russell, “The Americans”
  • Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
  • Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

    Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
  • Ron Cephas Jonas, “This Is Us”
  • David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
  • Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
  • John Lithgow , “The Crown” * WINNER
  • Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
  • Jeffrey Wright , “Westworld”

    Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
  • Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
  • Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
  • Chrissy Metz , “This Is Us”
  • Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

    Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
  • Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”
  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta” *WINNER
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

    Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
  • Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” *WINNER
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
  • Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

    Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
  • Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” *WINNER
  • Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
  • Tony Hale, “Veep”
  • Matt Walsh, “Veep”

    Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” *WINNER
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”
  • Judith Light, “Transparent”
  • Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

    Outstanding limited series

  • “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
  • “Fargo”
  • “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • “The Night Of”
  • “Genius”

    Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

  • Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” *WINNER
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
  • Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
  • Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
  • John Turturro, “The Night Of”

    Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

  • Carrie Coon, “Fargo”
  • Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
  • Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

    Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

  • Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
  • Jackie Hoffman ,”Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
  • Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

    Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • Bill Camp, “The Night Of”
  • Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
  • David Thewlis, “Fargo”
  • Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”

    Outstanding variety talk series

  • “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER
  • “The Late Late Show With James Corden”
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
  • “Real Time With Bill Maher”

    Outstanding reality-competition program

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “American Ninja Warrior”
  • “Project Runway”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice” *WINNER

    Outstanding directing for a comedy series

  • Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley”
  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”*WINNER
  • Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”
  • David Mandel, “Veep”
  • Morgan Sackett, “Veep”
  • Dale Stern, “Veep”

    Outstanding writing for a drama series

  • The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
  • Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”
  • Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
  • Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
  • Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”
  • Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, “The Americans”

    Outstanding writing for a comedy series

  • Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None”*WINNER
  • Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”
  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Stephen Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Billy Kimball, “Veep”
  • David Mandel, “Veep”

    Outstanding directing for a drama series

  • Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
  • Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
  • Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”
  • Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”
  • Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
  • Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”
