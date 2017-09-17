Teen boy, man wounded in gang-related shooting

SAN DIEGO – Two teenagers escaped with non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a gang-related shooting attack in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

There were two groups of people at the corner of 30th Street and J Street arguing at 11:55 p.m. Saturday when a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot a 16-year-old boy in the left calf and a 18-year-old man in the right ankle, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts, fled in an unknown direction, Heims said.