Plane crash lands near church in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – Two people were aboard a small plane when it crashed in northern El Cajon Sunday.

A small plane was reported to have come down near the intersection of North 2nd Street and El Rey Avenue near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at about 2 p.m., said Mark Casey of Heartland Fire and Rescue, which serves El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove.

The crash site was about 1-1/2 mile east of Gillespie Field, but it was not clear if the plane was taking off or landing there.

Two people were in the plane at the time of the crash, but neither were seriously injured, and both refused medical treatment, Casey said.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The plane was leaking fuel after the crash, which was initially a cause for concern, but firefighters managed to put a stop to the leak, Casey said.

Crews were still on the scene as of 3 p.m., and the cause of the crash was unknown.

#BREAKING – Plane crash-lands near N. 2nd Street and Greenfield Drive in El Cajon. Occupants suffer minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/kUJi5R7aQn — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) September 17, 2017