Runaway cameraman accidentally tackles NFL cheerleader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A cheerleader was knocked over by a cameraman who was running across the field during an NFL game Sunday.

Video showing the cheerleaders dancing in an end zone of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game has gone viral.

A Twitter user posted the video showing a camera operator running straight across the 3-yard line and into the Chiefs cheerleader during a routine, FOX 8 reported.

The cameraman continued for a few yards before turning back to check on the cheerleader’s condition, according to USA Today. The cheerleader was not hurt and continued dancing.

The Chiefs, now 2-0, went on to win the game in a 27-20 victory.