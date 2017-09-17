Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after ride gets stuck

GREENSBORO, NC – A North Carolina fair worker was injured after falling from a Ferris wheel over the weekend.

Crystal Lowe posted video of the dramatic fall on Facebook that happened in Greensboro Friday night.

The worker was trying to fix a malfunctioned gondola after two young boys were stuck in it, police said. When the gondola became unstuck, the worker was seen falling to the ground.

The worker was not seriously hurt, according to police.

The two boys suffered minor injuries during the incident.

State officials are investigating.