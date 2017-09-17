2 people killed after running into interstate traffic near U.S.-Mexico border

SAN YSIDRO – Two people darted into traffic lanes on Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border, and were killed Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said two pedestrians were standing in the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5, just south of Via de San Ysidro, at 2:06 a.m. They were reported to have suddenly run in front of an Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was traveling at about 65 miles per hour in the number four, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Trailblazer attempted to evade the pedestrians, but was unsuccessful. Both were struck, the CHP said.

The driver pulled over to the right shoulder immediately after the crash and called 911, the CHP said. Officers indicated they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Both pedestrians died of their injuries at the scene. Neither the pedestrians nor the driver were publicly named.

The deaths were less than a half mile from the border, an area that at one time was beset with crashes involving undocumented persons scrambling north from Mexico. But there was no immediate indication that these victims were attempting to enter the nation.