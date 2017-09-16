Hard Rock Café San Diego to close in December

SAN DIEGO — Hard Rock Café San Diego will close at the end of this year.

The restaurant, located at 801 4th Avenue, will close its doors December 31, Hard Rock International announced Saturday.

In a statement, the company said it is “actively exploring other opportunities and expect to bring the cafe back to the area at the right time and in a new great location.”

No further information was provided about the restaurant’s imminent closure.

The Hard Rock Hotel San Diego is located at 207 Fifth Avenue, about 1/2-mile south of the café.