Cailfornia lawmakers approve ‘sanctuary state’ bill

SACRAMENTO – California lawmakers early Saturday passed a bill to protect immigrants living in the United States illegally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The “sanctuary state” bill, called the California Values Act, would limit the communication between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, according to the newspaper. It would also prohibit officers from questioning and holding people on immigration violations.

Senate Bill 54 passed with a 27-11 party-line vote, sending it to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

