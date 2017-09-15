× Woman dies after being ejected in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO – A woman was killed early Friday after being ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash.

The accident happened on state Route 54 in Paradise Hills around 2 a.m.

An off-duty service member stopped to help the woman until paramedics arrived. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

It’s not known whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The cause of the crash is under investigation.