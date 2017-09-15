Truck hits hydrant, sending geyser skyward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A truck that went out of control while trying to avoid colliding with an SUV knocked over a fire hydrant, sending a geyser of water 60 feet in the air.

The crash happened Friday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Federal Boulevard. The driver told investigators that he made an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting a black SUV, but he lost control and hit the hydrant before hitting the side of a building.

It took a utility crew about 15 minutes to shut off the water.

No one was injured in the crash.