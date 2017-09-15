Photos released of Ocean Beach murder suspect

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man suspected in the murder of a 65-year-old man in Ocean Beach.

Shortly after midnight on June 22, Walter “Ras” Riley was stabbed multiple times in the 1900 block of Bacon Street. Riley was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound in the north alley of 4900 Newport Avenue. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 to be eligible for a $1,000 reward.