× Man convicted of murder in brutal death of young wife at City College

SAN DIEGO – A Mexican citizen who stabbed his 19-year-old estranged wife to death in a men’s bathroom at San Diego City College in 2010 was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and lying in wait.

Armando Perez, 44, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Nov. 16 in connection with the death of Diana Gonzalez.

A Mexican citizen who stabbed his 19-year-old estranged wife to death in a men’s bathroom at San Diego City College in 2010 was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and lying in wait.

Armando Perez, 44, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Nov. 16 in connection with the death of Diana Gonzalez.

It is the second time that Armando Perez was found guilty of killing Diana Gonzalez. Perez first pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and lying in wait in November 2014, but an appeals court sent the case back to San Diego Superior Court, ruling that a judge erred by allowing Perez to plead guilty without a lawyer in a case in which he faced a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During his second trial, Perez testified that he “lost it” when Gonzalez told him that he was never going to see their daughter again.

“I just lost it right there,” Armando Perez testified. “I felt like something came out of me. “I just lost control. I lost my mind.”

Perez, 44, told a jury that he remembered seeing Diana Gonzalez on the floor in a pool of blood.

“I couldn’t believe what I had done,” the defendant testified.

In her opening statement, Deputy District Attorney Jessica Lees told the jury that Perez waited for Gonzalez as classes let out the night of Oct. 12, 2010.

Lees said Perez walked with Gonzalez the opposite way from where her parents were waiting to pick her up, then strangled her and inflicted stab wounds all over her body in a men’s bathroom on the campus where she was a student.

The prosecutor said Perez desecrated his wife’s body, carving the word “bitch” on her back.

Lees said Perez was married with two children when he met Gonzalez. She was 18 and he was 36 when she got pregnant in 2009, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said Perez became obsessed with Gonzalez and was abusive, causing her to take out a temporary restraining order against him a month before she was killed.