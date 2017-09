Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A gunman robbed a pizza restaurant Friday afternoon in a normally quiet residential neighborhood.

Police say a man entered the Little Caesar's restaurant on Waring Road in Allied Gardens at about 2:15 p.m. He confronted the employee at the cash register, showing a handgun and demanding money.

The worker gave the man cash and he took off.

Police say the gunman was white, in his 40s, clean shaven, with a heavy build.