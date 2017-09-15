Fire leaves University City home uninhabitable

SAN DIEGO – A house fire in Univeristy City displaced three people Friday.ng a house fire that broke out at about 11:40 a.m. University City on Friday.

The fire broke out at about 11:40 a.m. in the 7400 block of Bovet Way.

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the two-story house, Battalion Chief Ted Moran said. Crews cut a ventilation hole in the roof and put out the fire in about six minutes, he said.

The fire caused extensive damage to a bedroom, an adjacent room and hallway on the second floor, Moran said. The home is no longer habitable, and the Red Cross will help the three adults who live there find temporary housing, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.