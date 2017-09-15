Facelift planned for oldest hotel in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — A major renovation project for the oldest hotel in Mission Valley is scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council on Monday.

Plans call for dividing nearly 40 acres of the 64-year-old Town & Country Resort and Convention Center into three sections — one for the hotel, another for an 840-unit residential development and the third for a 3.3-acre public park along the San Diego River.

As part of the $80 million project, the hotel would be downsized from 954 to 700 guest rooms and conference facilities would be reduced from almost 213,000 square feet to just over 177,000 square feet, according to an environmental impact report.

The report said 27 structures and a parking lot would be demolished and for the residential development, which would involve constructing four six- and seven-story buildings plus associated parking structures.

The park section would include not only the park land, but the restoration and enhancement of 8 acres of river habit, and creation of a 14- foot-wide pathway, the EIR said.

The Town & Country started in 1953 as a motor inn when Mission Valley was mostly farm land. It grew along with the area and now consists of two towers, three restaurants, a trio of swimming pools and a spa, and is a popular destination for tourists, conferences and special events.

The hotel is owned by a partnership between Destination Hotels, Lowe Enterprises and AECOM.