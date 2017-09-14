Woman wanted for exchanging stolen Home Goods items for gift cards

POWAY, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted in connection with thefts and identity theft.

On July 28, shortly before 2 p.m., a woman and two young boys entered the Home Goods store at 13644 Poway Raod. She took bedding supplies from a shelf and went to the return desk, where she received $110.95 in store credit. During the transaction, she provided a driver license belonging to another woman, who had reported her driver license in January. After receiving store credit, she and the two boys left the store.

Since June, the woman has gone to different Home Goods stores in the San Diego area and exchanged more than $4,000 in stolen merchandise for gift cards. She used the same stolen driver license for each transaction.

The woman was last seen wearing a red/burgundy tank top, shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Poway Sheriff’s Station at 858-513-2800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-847 to be eligible for a $1,000 reward.