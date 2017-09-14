15 Special Ops troops injured after explosion at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. –Several soldiers were injured Thursday morning after an explosion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Authorities said at least 15 soldiers were transported via medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center after an explosion on one of the training fields.

“There are injuries but we don’t know extent,” Special Ops Command Lt Col Rob Bockholt told Fox News.

The soldiers were all members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, known as USASOC.

Authorities did not release information on the condition of the soldiers or what caused the explosion.

The incident comes just a day after 15 Marines were injured when an amphibious landing vehicle caught fire during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.