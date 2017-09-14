Ocean Beach liquor store sells $384,000 winning lottery ticket

SAN DIEGO — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Ocean Beach won more than $384,000 in last Saturday’s drawing, state lottery officials said Thursday.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 6, 20, 29, 57 and 59 — and only missed the Powerball number 22.

The winner, who purchased the ticket at Victory Wine & Spirits, 1775 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., hasn’t stepped forward.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the back of their ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place, then familiarize themselves with the Winner’s Handbook, which is online at calottery.com/win/winners-handbook.

Winners have six months to claim their prize.