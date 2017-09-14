‘Missing’ SEAL veteran is OK, police say

SAN DIEGO – A Navy SEAL veteran who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago is safe and was in Los Angeles until recently, police said Thursday.

Johnathan Surmont, 45, was reported on Sept. 3 after his car was found on Sept. 3 in La Jolla. His ex-wife said she last heard from him four days earlier when he called from Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, a man contacted San Diego police and reported that he knew where Surmont was. The man said he was with Surmont in Los Angeles at the time he was reported missing. Investigators confirmed the report and have stopped trying to locate Surmont.

Surmont’s location is not known to investigators, but police no longer believe he is missing or at risk, Lt. Todd Griffin said.