Man waiting for bus stabbed by gang member

SAN DIEGO — Police searched Thursday for a man who claimed a gang affiliation before pulling out a knife and slashing a man waiting for a bus in Normal Heights, wounding him, police said.

The attack sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as gang unit detectives searched for the suspect, described as a heavyset black man wearing a white shirt and jean shorts, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The assault occurred about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday at the bus stop at El Cajon Boulevard and 43rd Street, Buttle said. After the attack, the suspect fled while the victim walked to his brother’s house, where police and paramedics found him and took him to the hospital.