Woman killed in possible hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue in Clairemont Mesa, according to San Diego police.

The woman, who is believed to be 80 years old, died at the scene of the accident. Her name was not immediately released. It was not immediately clear whether a vehicle stopped after the crash or fled the scene. There is no immediate description of the vehicle that hit her.

Officers have blocked off the eastbound lanes of Balboa Avenue to through traffic between Genesee and Mount Abernathy avenues to allow for investigation of the fatality.