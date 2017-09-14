Crews work to repair 2 broken water pipes

SAN DIEGO — City utility crews are working to repair a broken water main that flooded traffic lanes in the area of West Morena Boulevard and Savannah Street in the Morena district, according to San Diego police.

A second water-line ruptured in the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard, a few blocks from the site of the first, an SDPD spokesman says.

Morena Pet Hospital officials say employees are sheltering in place due to standing water around the building. They said the animals are currently safe and dry inside the pet hospital.