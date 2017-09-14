Carjacking suspect found hiding in stagnant pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Police arrested a suspected carjacker Wednesday night after they found him hiding submerged in a stagnant pond.

Patrol officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of California Street and Avocado Road. When they tried to pull over the car, the driver took off. Police followed and the pursuit reached speeds of 80 mph on state Route 78.

The driver exited the freeway at Emerald and crashed through a fence into a ravine near Emerald and Hacienda.

When police arrived they searched the ravine for more than 15 minutes before finding the driver lying in stagnant water behind a bush. They took him into custody without incident.