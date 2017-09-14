3 TB cases reported at 2 local college campuses

SAN DIEGO – Students and staff at Palomar College and at Point Loma Nazarene University Mission Valley Regional Center may have been exposed to tuberculosis, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

Health and school officials are working to notify students and staff who may have been exposed.

The first potential exposure at Palomar College was between April 24 and May 11.

The potential exposure from a second unrelated case was between June 26 and Aug. 2.

Palomar College is offering no-cost testing from Sept. 18 thru Sept. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Student Health Center on campus.

The potential exposure at PLNU Mission Valley Regional Center was on Aug. 28. Free testing for anyone who thinks they were exposed will take place Monday, Sept. 18, at the Mission Valley Regional Center.

“Symptoms of active TB disease include cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop active disease. Those who test positive for TB can be treated with medication to prevent or cure active disease; that’s why it’s important for those with possible exposure to get tested.”

There were 234 TB cases reported in San Diego in 2015 and 258 cases in 2016. To date, 132 cases have been reported in 2017.

For more information on this potential exposure, call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.