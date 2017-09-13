Target is hiring more than 100,000 holiday workers

SAN DIEGO — Target is hiring more than 100,000 temporary workers for the holidays — a sharp increase over last year.

The company announced Wednesday that the jobs will be in stores and distribution and fulfillment centers. The workers will stock shelves, help customers, pack and load products and fill online orders.

In 2016, Target brought on 77,500 temporary workers.

Target will hold recruiting events at each of its 1,800 stores from October 13 through 15. The company says applicants can interview and even be offered jobs on the spot.

Prospective hires can also apply online. Click here for application information.

The temporary workers get a few benefits, including a 10% discount at the store and online, and 20% for fruits, vegetables and other “wellness” products.

Employees who already work at Target can increase their hours during the holiday season.