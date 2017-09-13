Swastika, other graffiti found at local high school

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Graffiti, including a swastika, was found spray painted at the Westview High School campus early Wednesday.

A campus supervisor called San Diego police around 7 a.m. after discovering the “W” in the center of the school was defaced.

Custodians covered the area to keep students and staff from seeing the graffiti, according to Principal Ziegler.

“The actions of this person or group of people do not reflect the pride we take in our campus and the safe learning environment that Westview High School and the Poway Unified School District strive to provide our students,” Principal Tina Ziegler said in a letter to parents.

Students or parents with information on the vandalism are encouraged to contact the police.

The following letter was sent to parents from Principal Ziegler:

Dear Westview Families,

Earlier this morning I woke up to the news that our campus had been vandalized overnight. The “W” in the center of our school was defaced with graffiti containing offensive symbols and language. Campus security and custodians responded immediately, covering the area to prevent students’ exposure. We have reported the crime to law enforcement and paint crews are on scene to try to repair the damage.

While the investigation and cleanup is underway, it is important our community knows that this is NOT the Wolverine Way. The actions of this person or group of people do not reflect the pride we take in our campus and the safe learning environment that Westview High School and the Poway Unified School District strive to provide our students. Westview High School continues to be a place where all of our students are respected and are expected to respect one another.

If you or your student has any information that might help the investigation, please contact my office immediately.

Sincerely,

Ms. Ziegler

Your Principal