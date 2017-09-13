Man stabbed during family fight

ENCANTO, Calif. — A stabbing in Encanto that left one man wounded and another in custody was the result of a fight among family members, police said Wednesday.

The assault happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Wunderlin Avenue near the Encanto Recreation Center and Encanto Elementary School, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

During the fight, a 28-year-old man went to his vehicle to retrieve a multi-tool with a knife, which he used to stab the 29-year-old victim several times, Buttle said. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody as detectives investigated the incident, Buttle said. Police did not release the suspect’s name Wednesday morning.