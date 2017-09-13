Burglars break into business by cutting through wall, cops say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Police are looking for two suspected burglars caught on surveillance video before breaking into an Oceanside business.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Oceanic Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They found the back door open and power tools left behind.

Investigators believe the burglars used a power saw to cut through the wall from the business next door.

Suspect descriptions have not yet been released.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Oceanside police.